At least 5 Secret Service agents on administrative leave in Trump assassination attempt probe

WASHINGTON -- At least five U.S. Secret Service officials involved in the planning of Donald Trump's rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, where a gunman attempted to kill the former president, have been placed on administrative leave, according to two sources familiar with the situation.

The officials are still working but not allowed to be involved in anything operational including the security planning, the sources told ABC News.

The Secret Service's Office of Professional Responsibility investigation has been intensifying, and while the investigation has focused on the failures, miscues and planning up to Butler, the probe is now focusing on a number of issues, including the number of classified threats against former President Trump by Iran and what the agency did in response security wise to the new intelligence.

An official tells ABC News this means even more senior officials might be caught up in the review.

"The U.S. Secret Service is committed to investigating the decisions and actions of personnel related to the event in Butler, Pennsylvania and the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump," the agency said. "The U.S. Secret Service's mission assurance review is progressing, and we are examining the processes, procedures and factors that led to this operational failure."

