Mundelein Mayor Steve Lentz, wife test positive for COVID-19, have mild symptoms

MUNDELEIN, Ill. (WLS) -- The mayor of northwest suburban Mundelein said he and his wife have tested positive for COVID-19.

Mayor Steve Lentz joined ABC 7 Chicago remotely Wednesday morning to talk about their experience with the virus.

Lentz said he's fighting a sore throat but will likely be very fortunate to be among the 80% or so with mild symptoms.

He said his wife has a cough and a little fatigue, but they are upbeat and optimistic.

"Just taking it one day at a time," Lentz said.

He said he thinks they're about five to six days into their illnesses.

Lentz's wife had a coworker who tested positive for COVID-19. His wife developed symptoms, spoke with her doctor and was told to get tested.

Lentz was tested Friday and learned he had the virus Saturday.

The two are currently isolating in their home, and were told they should be symptom-free for three days before breaking the isolation.
