LOLLAPALOOZA

Mundelein teen dies after being found unresponsive at Lollapalooza

CHICAGO --
A teenage boy from the northwest suburbs died Sunday night after he was found unresponsive at the Lollapalooza music festival in Grant Park.

About 7:50 p.m., 16-year-old Evan Kitz-Miller was taken by a private ambulance provider to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead nearly an hour later, Chicago Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said.

The medical examiner's office hasn't ruled on a cause of death. Kitz-Miller was a resident of northwest suburban Mundelein.

Police were conducting a death investigation.

Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communication released a statement Monday saying, "The safety and security of festival attendees is our top priority.

We are saddened to learn that an individual transported from the event in critical condition last night due to a medical emergency has since passed away. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this time.

The circumstances are under investigation and we have no further details at this time."

Lollapalooza released a statement saying, "We are saddened to learn of the death of an individual who attended Lollapalooza on Sunday. The individual's family and loved ones are in our thoughts during this difficult time. We have no further information at this time."

WLS-TV contributed to this report

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2018.)
