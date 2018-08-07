Mundelein teen who saved money all summer for Lollapalooza dies during festival

A 16-year-old Mundelein boy died Sunday night after he was found unresponsive at the Lollapalooza music festival in Grant Park.About 7:50 p.m., the teen, identified as Evan Kitzmiller, was taken by a private ambulance provider to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead nearly an hour later, Chicago police and the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said.The medical examiner's office hadn't ruled on a cause of death as of Monday afternoon. Police were conducting a death investigation.Kitzmiller was going to be a junior this fall at Mundelein High School, where he was on the honor roll last year and a three-sport athlete his freshman year.Summer school classes are over but the school is open 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to students seeking support. Students can also reach out to the Guidance Office at 847-949-2200, Ext. 1262 at any time for individual support.His family was told that he suffered a seizure, but it's unclear what caused it."They tried to revive him, his heart stopped and they tried to revive him. The doctors spent a long time trying to get him back," said father Andrew Kitzmiller.The concert was the highlight of his summer. He had attended all four days of the festival."He was having a great time," Andrew Kitzmiller said. "He had worked very hard all summer at the car wash saving up his money, and this was the capstone to his summer vacation. So he was very enthusiastic and happy about being able to go."The teen worked six days a week at a Mundelein car wash to go the music festival."He told me about a month ago how he was going to get that four-day pass to Lollapalooza and he had been talking about it ever since. He was super excited to go," said car wash owner Dina Nasios.In a statement, Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communication said: "The safety and security of festival attendees is our top priority. We are saddened to learn that an individual transported from the event in critical condition last night due to a medical emergency has since passed away. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this time. The circumstances are under investigation and we have no further details at this time."About 160 festival goers were taken to hospitals during the four-day music festival.Lollapalooza also released a statement: "We are saddened to learn of the death of an individual who attended Lollapalooza on Sunday. The individual's family and loved ones are in our thoughts during this difficult time. We have no further information at this time."