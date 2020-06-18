Family of Munster Community Hospital patient shot, killed by security guard questions official narrative of incident

MUNSTER, Ind. (WLS) -- The family of 22-year-old Jamal Williams is grieving after he was shot and killed by a security guard during an incident at Munster Community Hospital Tuesday."My baby's life was taken away," said hismother Patrice Patterson Davis.Officials say Williams was shot by a security guard while he was a patient at the hospital. His family said the recent Western Michigan University graduate and football player had been under a lot of stress due to recent unrest, so they brought him to get a mental health check."George Floyd happened, and during that he could not believe it," Davis said. "He did not know the guy but 'dude, that could have been me,' that was how he was feeling."After a few hours at the hospital, police said there was a report that Williams was attacking a nurse. Two security guards, Ryan Askew and Benny Freeman who were both former police officers, were sent to his room.Police originally said Williams was violent and badly beating a nurse, but the family's attorney said that never happened."The other misreporting was that he was beating and punching her, and we have reason to believe it never happened," said Sal Indomenico, family's lawyer.Indomenico said the nurse was pulled out of the room and left the room while the two guards were talking to Williams in the hallway.Authorities say hospital staff tried to pull the nurse away from Williams, who then grabbed Askew and put him in a chokehold.. Officials said Freeman then opened fire, shooting and killing both Williams and Askew."Why would you send armed security guards to a patient's room who has been flagged as having mental health issues?" Indomenico wondered.Williams' family wants the police to release more information to clear his name.The hospital said their staff and security officers were doing their best to protect both the patient and their staff.Police are still conducting interviews.