arrest

Man suspected in New Mexico homicide of former girlfriend arrested in Chicago suburb

(Shutterstock)

FARMINGTON, N.M. -- A man suspected in the death of his former girlfriend in New Mexico last year has been arrested in Illinois, according to authorities.

Farmington police said 51-year-old Thomas Howard is facing a second-degree murder charge.

It was unclear Sunday if Howard has a lawyer yet who can speak on his behalf.

Police said officers went to do a welfare check on 65-year-old Roberta Baier on Dec. 6 after her friends reported not hearing from her in several days.

After several failed attempts to contact her, officers entered Baier's apartment and found her dead.

Police said the death was deemed suspicious and detectives began a homicide investigation.

They said Howard was located in the Chicago suburb of Berwyn and arrested on an unrelated warrant.

Howard remains in the custody of authorities in Cook County, Illinois as he awaits extradition to New Mexico.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new mexicoberwynarrestmurderhomicideu.s. & worldboyfriend charged
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
ARREST
Man beats roommate after argument over mosquitoes: police
Suspect formally charged with murder in Nevada teen's kidnapping
Bodycam video shows police encounter that left man seriously injured
Police: At least 5 gunmen involved in Sacramento shooting
TOP STORIES
1 dead, 5 hurt after shooting during suburban gathering: officials
CACC seeks pet fosters, waives adoption fees for dogs
Tiger Woods shoots career-worst 78 at the Masters
Charges dropped against Texas woman accused of self-induced abortion
Now's your last chance to get a third stimulus check
Man shot, killed in drive-by shooting on West Side, Chicago police say
What do Christians celebrate on Palm Sunday?
Show More
19 shot, 4 fatally, in weekend violence, Chicago police say
Iron set Tiger Woods used to win 4 majors sells for record $5 million
Massive fire tears through Home Depot in California
Man shot after argument on CTA bus on West Side, police say
Belle Tire offers pothole protection tips for drivers
More TOP STORIES News