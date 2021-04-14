I-Team

Murder mystery of 2 prominent Oak Park attorneys still unsolved a year later

By and Barb Markoff, Christine Tressel and Ross Weidner
EMBED <>More Videos

Murder mystery of two prominent Oak Park attorneys still unsolved a year later

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It has been a year of torment for the loved ones of Tom Johnson and Leslie Jones; a year of frustration for friends and legal colleagues who can't understand why the case of the couple killed in cold blood hasn't been solved; and a year of unanswered questions for Oak Park police.

One year ago Tuesday, at 7:30 p.m., a grisly discovery was made in a 113-year-old Oak Park home. Leslie Ann Jones, 67, and her 69-year old husband Thomas Johnson had been stabbed numerous times.

RELATED: Deaths of Oak Park married attorneys found in home ruled homicides by stabbing

The couple both had Harvard law degrees. Jones was found on a second floor staircase landing; Johnson was in a bedroom.

Whoever killed them spent considerable time in the house.

"The crime scene is large. A three story, nearly 4,000 square foot home that sits upon over 10,000 feet of land," said LaDon Reynolds, chief of the Oak Park Police Department, in a YouTube video posted in February.

It is one of the few public statements by Oak Park police, who declined numerous invitations from the I-Team to discuss the case and perhaps elicit new information from viewers, leaving family members, who also declined to be interviewed, to wonder what happened and why.

RELATED: Oak Park police seek security video in double-murder of Thomas Johnson, Leslie Jones

Johnson was a hearing officer for the Chicago Police Board, a civilian agency that determines officer discipline.

"Tom was like the judge, in the sense that he presided over the hearing," Ghian Foreman, president of the Chicago Police Board, told the I-Team.

In recent years, Johnson handled several controversial, high profile cases alleging police misconduct.

"The not knowing is the hard part. Is it something associated with one of our cases? Is it something related to the crime and violence that takes place in Chicago?" said Foreman. "Very little was going to get by Tom. Tom was going to, he was going to evaluate this from both sides to make sure that all of the questions were answered in an effort to make sure that justice is truly served."

The justice that Tom Johnson worked to achieve has so far eluded police, exactly one year after the clock started running on one of metro Chicago's most mysterious double murders.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oak parki teamstabbingdouble murderunsolved crime
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
I-TEAM
IDES warns of unemployment scam promising $1,400 in additional benefits
How could police confuse Taser and gun? Education, experience play role: experts
Tax refund tips for getting more money back from the IRS
Facebook breach: How to protect your privacy on social media
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
St. Joseph HS to close after 61 years in Westchester
Johnson & Johnson vaccinations canceled across Chicago area
Kristin Smart case: Paul Flores arrested for murder
Expert says cop was justified in pinning down George Floyd
Officer who shot Jacob Blake has returned to duty, chief says
How could police confuse Taser and gun? Education, experience play role: experts
Officer who shot Daunte Wright, Brooklyn Center police chief resign
Show More
FDA, CDC call for 'pause' on J&J COVID-19 vaccine
Paul Raci on his 'Sound of Metal' Oscar nomination, Chicago roots
Austin streets closed after live grenade found: CFD
Barricaded man points gun at Morton Grove police
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, cold
More TOP STORIES News