Murder suspect Fotis Dulos attempts suicide, attorney confirms

FARMINGTON, Connecticut -- Accused killer Fotis Dulos attempted suicide in his Farmington home, defense attorney Norm Pattis told ABC News.
Dulos, charged with murdering his estranged wife, was found unresponsive at his Farmington, Connecticut home.
He was taken by ambulance to the hospital "with a pulse," Pattis said.
Dulos' exact condition is not immediately clear.
He was summoned to an emergency bail hearing Tuesday after an insurance company raised questions about his $6 million bond.
He did not show up for that hearing.
Dulos has denied allegations he killed Jennifer Dulos, his estranged wife and mother of five who is presumed dead.
He has pleaded not guilty to murder and kidnapping charges.
Dulos' ex-girlfriend Michelle Troconis and attorney Kent Mawhinney, who represented Fotis Dulos in a civil matter, were also arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit murder.
Jennifer Dulos was last seen on May 24 driving a 2017 black Chevrolet Suburban shortly after dropping her kids off at school in New Canaan.
Her body has not been found, but Connecticut State Police said there has been no activity on any of her financial accounts since the day before she went missing, no activity on her cell phone, and no one has seen or heard from her.
Fotis and Jennifer Dulos were embroiled in a contentious divorce battle, and state police have alleged in court papers that Fotis Dulos was "lying in wait" for Jennifer Dulos at home and that a violent assault took place in the garage.
Previous court documents revealed that clothing and sponges soaked with Jennifer Dulos' blood were found in trash cans in Hartford, where surveillance cameras captured a male appearing to be Fotis Dulos wearing a baseball cap and disposing of garbage bags in more than 30 different receptacles along a four-mile stretch of Albany Avenue.
The children are currently being cared for by Jennifer Dulos' mother, who had been seeking full custody.
***BREAKING NEWS. STAY WITH EYEWITNESS NEWS FOR UPDATES***
Murder suspect Fotis Dulos attempts suicide, attorney confirms
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News