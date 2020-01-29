Fotis Dulos, suspect in Jennifer Dulos murder, critical after suicide attempt

FARMINGTON, Connecticut -- Accused killer Fotis Dulos remains in critical condition after attempting suicide in his Connecticut home.
He was found Tuesday by police in his car suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning, authorities said.
Dulos, charged with murdering his estranged wife, was taken by ambulance to UConn Health "with a pulse," attorney Norm Pattis said.
He was summoned to an emergency bail hearing Tuesday after an insurance company raised questions about his $6 million bond.
But when he did not show up for that hearing, officers performed a wellness check after the GPS device he was wearing showed he was still at his home.
Through a window, officers saw Dulos sitting in his vehicle in the garage where his attorney said he attempted suicide.
Dulos was unresponsive, and officers determined CPR was required and called for an ambulance.
He was later transported by helicopter to Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx, where he was taken to be treated in their hyperbaric chamber.
With Dulos still alive, the bail hearing is set to happen on Wednesday, without him present.
Dulos has denied allegations he killed his estranged wife Jennifer Dulos, the mother of the couple's five children, who is presumed dead.
He has pleaded not guilty to murder and kidnapping charges.
Dulos' ex-girlfriend Michelle Troconis and attorney Kent Mawhinney, who represented Fotis Dulos in a civil matter, were also arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit murder.
Jennifer Dulos was last seen on May 24 driving a 2017 black Chevrolet Suburban shortly after dropping her kids off at school in New Canaan.
Her body has not been found, but Connecticut State Police said there has been no activity on any of her financial accounts since the day before she went missing, no activity on her cell phone, and no one has seen or heard from her.
Fotis and Jennifer Dulos were embroiled in a contentious divorce battle, and state police have alleged in court papers that Fotis Dulos was "lying in wait" for Jennifer Dulos at home and that a violent assault took place in the garage.
Previous court documents revealed that clothing and sponges soaked with Jennifer Dulos' blood were found in trash cans in Hartford, where surveillance cameras captured a male appearing to be Fotis Dulos wearing a baseball cap and disposing of garbage bags in more than 30 different receptacles along a four-mile stretch of Albany Avenue.
The children are currently being cared for by Jennifer Dulos' mother, who had been seeking full custody.
