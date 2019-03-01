Murders, shootings down in February from previous year, CPD says

EMBED </>More Videos

The Chicago police department is touting new statistics that show a continued reduction in violent crimes.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Chicago Police Department is touting new statistics that show a continued reduction in violent crimes.

The city says there were 23 murders last month, a 40 percent drop from February 2018, when there were 40 murders. A total of 44 murders have been reported in Chicago in the first two months of 2019, down from 80 murders last year over the same time period.

The 114 shooting incidents marked a 7 percent decline compared to last year, police said. In all, there were 132 shooting victims last month, down from 143 in 2018.

CPD says investments in new crime-fighting technology and the hiring of more officers led to the dip in violent crimes.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
chicago shootingchicago crimechicago police departmentmurderChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Chicago police reforms go into effect Friday
Normal Metra, Amtrak service expected for Friday morning commute
Brothers reportedly involved in Jussie Smollett alleged hoax release statement expressing 'regret'
3 injured, including two CPD officers, in West Woodlawn crash
Couple buys 45 hotel rooms for homeless in the snow
7.1-magnitude earthquake hits southern Peru
4 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Joliet identified
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy Friday, with light snow possible late
Show More
Officials look to shut down Wheaton photo studio allegedly offering sex services
WATCH: Man opens fire on busy street in front of children in NYC
4-year-old girl killed, 2 others injured in Aurora townhouse fire
No bail for teen charged in fatal shooting NW Side HS student
More News