Mushrooms recalled for potential Listeria contamination, FDA says

Packaged mushrooms are being recalled due to possible Listeria, according to the FDA.
The recall is for 14.11-ounce packages of "TWA AGRICULTURE MIXED MUSHROOMS" because they could be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, according to health officials.
Listeria is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
The recalled mushrooms from Farm Fresh Produce LLC of Vernon, California, were distributed nationwide in retail stores.
The product comes in a 14.11-ounce, clear plastic package marked with UPC6957937481850.
No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem, according to the FDA.
