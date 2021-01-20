presidential inauguration

The Classical Movements musician group perform virtually in honor of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

By Yukare Nakayama
CHICAGO -- As the inauguration approaches, the Classical Movements, a group made of musicians from all over the country, got together virtually to perform in honor of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

This particular group of musicians are a part of the Hope and Harmony Ensemble, a Classical Movements project.

The Classical Movements' performance included Percussionist Cynthia Yeh of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra.

"The music itself represents exactly what and who exactly are the people getting inaugurated," said Yeh.

The group played "A Fanfare for the Common Man" by Aaron Copland for Joe Biden, and "A Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman" by Joan Tower for Kamala Harris.

"I really wanted to showcase our orchestras and in the inspiration of Joe Biden who repeatedly has said he wants to be a president for all people. I wanted to create an ensemble of not just all women but half women and half men," said Neeta Helms, President of Classical Movements.

A performance, Helms said, inspired by unity.

"We've had a lot of chaos and I really feel like this is a moment for us to come together and just revel in the beauty of music," said Helms.
