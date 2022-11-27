My Block, My Hood, My City lighting event hopes to bring holiday cheer to Chicago's South Side

Looking for holiday events in Chicago? My Block, My Hood, My City is putting up Chatham Christmas lights for the South Side community.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Community members and volunteers will team up with My Block, My Hood, My City for a community lighting on Dec. 3.

The group will decorate hundreds of homes along King Drive and will have food, hot drinks and musical performances to kick off the holidays.

The event is from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

A follow-up community lighting event is happening on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 8350 South King Drive in Chatham.

To RSVP, volunteer or donate to the "Be a Part of the Light" campaign, click here.