Community & Events

My Block My Hood My City youth-led summer tours start next week in North Lawndale, Little Village

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Youth-led summer tours start in North Lawndale, Little Village

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Teens from Little Village and North Lawndale are preparing to tell the story of their neighborhoods from their perspectives.

"People might see one thing but it can actually be something else," said Ashanti Marshall who lives in North Lawndale.

Miguel Gadea lives in Little Village. He said his neighborhood is not how it's portrayed.

"It's not always about violence in our community," he said. "There's ups and downs but it's mostly beautiful."

My Block My Hood My City is organizing the youth-led summer tours.

"We're bringing guests from outside the community having our young folks tour them around their neighborhood and learn about the history and culture and the rich marvels of each of these places," said Nathaniel Viets-VanLear, a senior program manager at My Block My Hood My City.

This is the fourth year for the tours in North Lawndale and the first year in Little Village. Organizers said about 30 teens are participating in the program and they'll be paid $15 an hour.

Viets-VanLear said he hopes to inspire and empower the teens.

"We're trying to give them a good reason to get out in the community and do something positive this summer," he said.

The teens said they're building their confidence and learning the art of public speaking through the training. And that will benefit them in the classroom and in their future jobs.

"You got to be confident in your speaking and how you speak and what you say," Marshall said.

Some of the tour guides are excited, but nervous to start leading the tours.

"It is going to be hard," Gadea said.

But he said he's ready for the challenge.

The North Lawndale and Little Village tours run July 9 thru August 28. It costs $30. Organizers said the ticket price funds the program.

My Block My Hood My City Youth-Led Tour Tickets
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagonorth lawndalelittle villagesummerteenagersfun stufftourismnonprofitfeel good
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
17 shot, 2 fatally, in 2 Chicago mass shootings
74 shot, 6 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
Death toll rises to 11 at site of collapsed Florida building
Secretary of State extends driver's license, ID card expiration dates
Family speaks out after mother of newborn twins fatally shot
Cop who fatally shot Anthony Alvarez stripped of police powers: COPA
Chicago Weather: Showers, storms continue
Show More
How Chicago plans to continue honoring city's founding father
Aurora man charged with murder in St. Charles nightclub shooting
Blackhawks hire outside firm to investigate sexual assault allegations
Jamie Lynn Spears breaks silence on Britney Spears' conservatorship
How much could you receive under the new child tax credit?
More TOP STORIES News