CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Broadway classic returns to Chicago. It's opening night for "My Fair Lady"
"My Fair Lady," tells the story of Eliza Doolittle, a young flower seller, and Henry Higgins, a professor who is determined make her into his idea of a "proper lady."
Shereen Ahmed, who plays Eliza, spoke with ABC7 about the show Tuesday. Ahmed spoke about the show and her character and what she plans on doing while in Chicago.
"My Fair Lady is now playing at the Cadillac Palace Theatre through July 10.
For more information, visit BroadwayInChicago.com.
'My Fair Lady' comes to Broadway in Chicago
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News