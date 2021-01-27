Chicago man charged with stealing, selling COVID-19 stimulus checks, feds say

CHICAGO -- A Chicago man is facing federal charges after allegedly conspiring with a postal service carrier to steal coronavirus relief checks and sell them to others.Akeem Kosoko, 26, is charged with one count of conspiracy to steal mail and government funds, three counts of embezzlement of government property and three counts of receipt of stolen mail, according to an indictment.Kosoko allegedly conspired with his brother Ahmed Kosoko, who worked as a postal carrier, and others to steal checks issued under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, the indictment states.According to the indictment, Akeem Kosoko then allegedly changed the name of the recipients on the checks. He allegedly recruited people with bank accounts and deposited the stolen checks into their accounts.Akeem Koskoko allegedly deposited at least two of the fraudulent checks, which ranged from about $2,400 and $3,400, the indictment states. He also allegedly sold at least three of the stolen checks to others last May.Ahmed Kosoko, 35, was previously charged with one count of conspiracy to steal mail and government funds, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Illinois said in a statement.