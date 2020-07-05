Society

MyCheekyDate offers virtual speed dating for singles during COVID-19 pandemic

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Dating might seem daunting during a pandemic, but MyCheekyDate is offering a safe opportunity for singles.

Amanda Ortiz, director of global events for MyCheekyDate, joined ABC 7 Chicago Sunday to talk about an upcoming virtual speed dating event. The event will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

It costs $22 to participate, and attendees can be between 25 and 39.

Ortiz said those who participate speak to eight to 12 people from the comfort of their own homes. She said attendees can include a fun painting or background to show off their personalities. The virtual version is just like in-person speed dating.

Visit mycheekydate.com, speedchicagodating.com or speedchicagogaydate.com for more information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychicagoloopdatingonline datingsafe datingcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Girl, teen boy among dead in violent Chicago July 4th weekend
Archdiocese of Chicago to broadcast Mass from Holy Name Cathedral on ABC 7
Despite canceled fireworks show, Navy Pier draws crowds
Illinois' COVID-19 cases increase by 862
Dan Ryan hit-and-run leaves woman seriously hurt
Kanye West tweets that he is running for president
Protesters demand justice for missing soldier Vanessa Guillen
Show More
Seattle hit and run leaves 1 protester dead, another critical
For nation's birthday, Trump slams his enemies within
2 dead, 8 hurt in South Carolina nightclub shooting
Chicago to require 14-day quarantine for travelers from 15 states
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, hot Sunday
More TOP STORIES News