MyCheekyDate offers virtual speed dating for singles during COVID-19 pandemic

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Dating might seem daunting during a pandemic, but MyCheekyDate is offering a safe opportunity for singles.Amanda Ortiz, director of global events for MyCheekyDate, joined ABC 7 Chicago Sunday to talk about an upcoming virtual speed dating event. The event will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday.It costs $22 to participate, and attendees can be between 25 and 39.Ortiz said those who participate speak to eight to 12 people from the comfort of their own homes. She said attendees can include a fun painting or background to show off their personalities. The virtual version is just like in-person speed dating.Visit mycheekydate.com speedchicagodating.com or speedchicagogaydate.com for more information.