Pets & Animals

That is not a shark: Video shows bird carrying large fish over Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. -- There's been a video circulating on social media showing what users are saying is a bird carrying a shark through the sky over Myrtle Beach.

But is that what really happened?

While the sea creature might be large, Ed Piotrowski, chief meteorologist with local media outlet WPDE, said it's actually a large Spanish mackerel being carried by an osprey.

Footage shot by Tennessee native Ashley White from the 17th floor of an apartment building where she was staying on vacation shows the fish wriggling around trying to escape capture as the bird carries it high above the beach.

The bird had grabbed the fish with its talons on June 22.

Osprey birds are, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, "locally known as fish hawks or fish eagles."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalssouth carolinabeachesbirdssharksfish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago to require 14-day quarantine for travelers from 15 states
Calumet City soldier suspected in Vanessa Guillen disappearance
Chicago beaches still closed, but people flock to lakeshore anyway
Do cloth face masks really work? We tested them in the lab
July 4th Fireworks Shows 2020
15 shot, 3 killed Thursday in Chicago
Chicago officials discuss summer heat safety plan
Show More
Confirmed coronavirus cases rising in 40 of 50 states
Loop businesses offer deals to welcome back customers
Botswana investigates 'mysterious deaths' of 275 elephants
Video shows woman approach Yellowstone bison before goring
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, hot, stray storm north Friday
More TOP STORIES News