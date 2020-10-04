police officer killed

Myrtle Beach police officer shot, killed while responding to domestic call

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. -- A Myrtle Beach police officer was killed in the line of duty Saturday night.

Authorities said Officer Jacob Hancher was killed in an officer-involved shooting stemming from a call for service.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. near the 400 block of 14th Ave South.

"He was a dedicated public servant, who upheld his oath to protect this community, and made the ultimate sacrifice," Chief of Police for the Myrtle Beach Police Department, Amy Prock, said. "He cared about the people that he served, served with, and absolutely loved Myrtle Beach."

According to Prock, Hancher had served as a community service officer for four years and as a police officer for just under one year.

A department spokesperson told WPDE that Hancher was the first Myrtle Beach officer killed in the line of duty since 2002.

Myrtle Beach police officer shot, killed while responding to domestic call

