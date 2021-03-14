Weather

Mysterious early morning light in sky spotted on East Coast from SpaceX launch

NEW YORK -- Early risers from North Carolina to New York took videos and pictures of a mysterious bright light spotted in the sky early Sunday morning.

Astronomer Derrick Pitts of the Franklin Institute in Philadelphia told our sister station WPVI-TV that the light was from a SpaceX launch.

The National Weather Service also said the light is "most likely" from the rocket.

According to SpaceX, there was a launch at 6:01 a.m. at Kennedy Space Center in Florida.



SpaceX announced that 60 satellites were successfully entered into orbit after the Falcon 9 rocket liftoff.
