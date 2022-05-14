missing man

Nonverbal man missing more than a week after release from Lutheran General Hospital

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
PARK RIDGE, Ill. (WLS) -- The family of a man with special needs who has been missing for more than a week is asking for the public's help in finding him.

Najee Stansberry, 23, was last seen when he was discharged from Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge back on May 4.

His family says he is nonverbal, has mental issues and has likely not eaten for several days.

Stansberry was described by family members as 5'9", approximately 175 lbs., with short, black hair that is partially balding. He has brown eyes and a medium-to-dark complexion.

The Cook County Sheriff's Office said Stansberry is believed to have a small amount of cash on him and may have had the ability to take public transportation. He was known to enjoy being around bodies of water, including lakes and ponds near his home in unincorporated Maine Township.

Stansberry was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants, the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with information about Stansberry's whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1, the Cook County Sheriff's Police at 708-865-4896, or the Cook County Sheriff's Office non-emergency number at 847-635-1188.
