Naked man reported missing from Chicago tased, arrested by police in Indiana cornfield

Charles Thomas (Lake County sheriff's office in Indiana)

CHICAGO -- A Chicago man with an alleged history of public nudity was tased and arrested while naked last week in a northwest Indiana cornfield.

Charles Thomas, 23, had allegedly fled from off from officers while naked as many as five times in about 11 days before officers cornered him in a cornfield on Sept. 19 in unincorporated Lowell, the Lake County sheriff's office said in a statement.

Officers found Thomas in the 16800 block of Mississippi Street after responding to reports of a man wearing nothing but a brown blanket at a cornfield, the sheriff's office said.

After an extensive search, police found him in the cornfield wearing a brown blanket, the sheriff's office said. When officers identified themselves, he allegedly dropped the blanket. Police tased him when he refused to stop.

Thomas was transported to a hospital and later booked in the Lake County jail on charges of public indecency and resisting law enforcement, the sheriff's office said. He is also wanted on four warrants from police in Chicago.

His initial court hearing is set for Sept. 30, according to Lake County records.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolake county indianaarrestnaked in publicnaked mantaser
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pelosi announces formal Trump impeachment inquiry
Harvey girl, 11, shot in head on day before birthday
FBI raids offices, home of State Sen. Martin Sandoval
11-year-old boy drives 200 miles to meet stranger from Snapchat
Service dog has adorable encounter with Donald Duck
Deported Army veteran back in Chicago as free man for 1st time in decade
1 student hurt, 1 arrested after East Leyden HS stabbing; boy stabbed to be OK: police
Show More
Planet Venus could have had life, NASA says
IL politicians react to Pelosi formally opening Trump impeachment inquiry
Submarine found in Pacific with $165M in cocaine, Coast Guard says
Hangovers ruled legitimate illness in Germany
'Emergence' stars tease show ahead of premiere
More TOP STORIES News