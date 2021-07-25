nancy pelosi

Nancy Pelosi confident in bipartisan Jan. 6 committee, plans to add more Republicans

By Bill Hutchinson
Pelosi confident in bipartisan Jan. 6 committee

WASHINGTON -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she is confident in the bipartisan select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, despite House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy pulling his recommendations.

"We have to ignore the antics of those who do not want to find the truth," she told ABC "This Week" anchor George Stephanopoulos.

She said she also plans to name more Republicans to the committee.



McCarthy, R-Calif., pulled his five GOP recommendations for the committee on Wednesday after Pelosi said she would block Reps. Jim Banks of Indiana and Jim Jordan of Ohio -- two prominent conservative leaders in the conference and allies of the former president -- over comments about the select committee.

Pelosi and House Democrats were considering inviting Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois to join the committee and asking a former GOP congressman to serve on committee staff amid a standoff with House GOP leaders over their picks for the panel, sources familiar with the deliberations told ABC News.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.
