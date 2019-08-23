Nanny cam captures burglar stealing from 4-year-old's piggy bank as family sleeps

PHILADELPHIA -- A burglar was captured on nanny cam emptying a piggy bank belonging to a 4-year-old boy who was asleep upstairs, along with his parents, inside their Philadelphia home early Thursday morning.

Police are searching for that suspect and a second one who entered the home in the Northern Liberties neighborhood.

The surveillance cameras captured the two burglars snooping around inside Jordana Astrologo's home.

"It was really disturbing, it was really scary and it was kind of surreal," Astrologo said.

One of the burglars came into clear view, unaware there was a camera recording him.

The man ultimately eyed the child's piggy bank, and emptied it of whatever coins the little boy had found and saved.

"That wasn't right. You're really that desperate that you're going to take coins?" Astrologo said.

The boy's mother said the suspect left the piggy bank behind.

"(My son) doesn't know. I'm not going to tell him, so we'll try to replenish it," Astrologo said.

The couple woke up to find their home had been ransacked and a number of items, including credit cards, had been stolen.

They later determined they apparently had accidentally left the front door unlocked.

Police said that's exactly what thieves look for a crime of opportunity are hoping for.

Astrologo worries things could have been a lot worse; she said she won't ever let that happen again.

"Double, triple check and probably put in some kind of security lock that automatically locks," Astrologo said.

Police have looked at the video, but do not believe at this point that the suspect is the same man involved in a rash of burglaries in Spring Garden.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphia newscrimeburglaryphiladelphiaphiladelphia police
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dan Webb appointed special prosecutor in Jussie Smollett case
Man who died in Lake Michigan was trying to save daughter, 12
Ill. resident dies after experiencing respiratory illness after vaping, officials say
China announces tariff hike on $75 billion of US products
Billionaire political activist David Koch dies at 79
CPS one-year dropout rate at all-time low
Cocaine worth $1M hidden in bananas shipped to grocery stores
Show More
The 60: The Best Weekend Ever
Man accused of burning, suffocating girlfriend's 2-year-old child
Shedd Aquarium offering free days for Ill. residents in September
Family sues after video shows police raiding home, grabbing teen by neck
Want to find cheap flights? Trick your web browser
More TOP STORIES News