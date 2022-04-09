Naomi Irion case: Suspect formally charged with murder in Nevada kidnapping

RENO, Nevada -- Troy Driver is now formally charged with murder in Naomi Irion's death.
Irion is the 18-year-old girl who was abducted from that Walmart parking lot in Fernley, Nevada.
Irion, of Fernley, had been missing since March 12, when surveillance video showed a masked man wearing a hooded sweatshirt get into her car at about 5:25 a.m. in a Walmart parking lot about 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of Reno.
Driver had been charged with kidnapping and was being held on $750,000 bail, but Friday a judge read him the new charges, including murder with a deadly weapon.
RELATED: Body of missing Nevada woman found, suspect charged
Now, because of that murder charge, he cannot post bail, KRNV reported.
Judge Lori Matheus also read him the other charges, which include destruction of evidence, robbery, burglary of a motor vehicle and the original kidnapping charge.
The hearing was over in just a few minutes.
After, Naomi's brother Casey Valley, said it's a relief knowing he can't hurt anyone else anymore. However, he added that the reality of what happened to his sister is starting to sink in.
Every day it seems a little bit more real and that's hard. Because it's hard to bring this all down to reality," he said.
Valley said detectives did amazing work in finding Irion's body. She was found in a gravesite several miles up a dirt road in Churchill County.
Driver's attorney, Richard Davies, also spoke and said Driver is coherent and is maintaining his innocence. He said the truth will come out in this case, adding that right now they have more questions than answers.
He was asked whether the defense team will ask for the trial to be moved to a different county given the incredible amount of public interest in this case.
"That could be a possibility, changing venue. Certainly this is a terrible tragedy which has caused a ripple effect throughout the community and so that may affect the potential jury pool down the road," Davies said.
Driver, 41, has a violent criminal history and served more than a decade in prison in California before he was released in 2012, according to previous reports.
Several news outlets have reported that Driver was sentenced to 15 years in prison for his role in a 1997 murder case in Northern California.
Mendocino County Court records show he pleaded guilty that summer to robbery, burglary and firearms charges as well as to being an accessory to a felony after the fact.
California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation spokeswoman Dana Simas said earlier this week she had no details on the crimes but confirmed Driver was sentenced to 15 years on those charges on Aug. 19, 1997, was released to state parole supervision in 2012 and discharged from parole supervision in 2014.
Naomi Irion case: Suspect formally charged with murder in Nevada kidnapping
KIDNAPPING
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News