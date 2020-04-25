Thief steals face masks, donation jar stolen from Naperville business, owner says

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- The good deeds of a west suburban business owner were reportedly taken advantage of this week.

Monica Gawalek, owner of Tailoring By Monica in Naperville, said someone stole face masks she and her staff sewed to give away to the community.

She said someone also stole money in a donation jar that was used to buy more supplies for masks.

Despite the crime, Gawalek and her daughter said they don't intend to call police.

"We trust that this was a short-sighted mistake that was made due to panic," Gawalek's daughter said.

Gawalek and her employees plan to make new masks for those in need.
