explosion

Aurora man who threw explosive device during 2020 Naperville protest gets year in prison

Police officers injured in incident downtown Naperville, officials said
EMBED <>More Videos

Man charged with throwing explosive device that injured Naperville officers

NAPERVILLE, Ill. -- A suburban Chicago man who admitted throwing an explosive at police during a violent demonstration in June 2020 was sentenced Wednesday to one year in federal prison.

Christian Rea, 21, of Aurora, pleaded guilty last year to obstructing law enforcement when he threw a lit incendiary device at a line of uniformed police officers, injuring several of them, the Chicago Tribune reported.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Durkin also ordered Rea to pay $13,585 in restitution to the city of Naperville.

WATCH: Naperville protests: Video shows explosion that injured several police officers
EMBED More News Videos

Video showing an explosion during protests in Naperville Monday night that injured several officers.



Officers injured by the device said they suffered from repeated headaches, ringing in the ears and vision loss, prosecutors said.

At the time of the June 1, 2020, disturbance following a George Floyd-related protest, officials said the explosion occurred at the outset of the violence. More than 20 restaurants, stores and other buildings had windows broken and some were broken into and looted. At least one restaurant was damaged by incendiary devices, and one person stabbed while trying to stop vandalism from occurring.

Rea was among about a dozen people who were arrested. Two burglaries occurred at the same time in other parts of town and may have been orchestrated to take place while police were centered downtown, officials said.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
napervilleauroraofficer injuredpolice officer injuredexplosionprotest
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
EXPLOSION
Hyundai recalls 239,000 cars for exploding seat belt parts
Explosion at East Chicago slag pit; no injuries reported
4 students hurt when chemistry experiment goes awry: fire marshal
Explosion damages 4 cars in Humboldt Park
TOP STORIES
Onlookers urged police to charge into TX school: 'Go in there!'
More Chicago neighborhoods, businesses want private security
Uvalde school shooting: What we know about 19 kids, 2 teachers killed
Abbott slams Chicago gun laws: 'Not a real solution'
Woman uninjured after city light pole falls on car in Hyde Park
Chicago's 'Walking Man' lit on fire while sleeping on street: source
Timeline breaks down Uvalde shooter's movements day of massacre
Show More
Best, worst times to travel this Chicago Memorial Day weekend
NU engineers invent world's smallest remote-controlled walking robots
Mayoral candidate Wilson giving away gas discounts to seniors
For 1st time in Chicago, Starbucks workers vote to join union
Chicago Weather: Periods of rain, storms Thursday
More TOP STORIES News