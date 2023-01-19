Suspicious man approaches middle school girls in Naperville: police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Naperville police said a suspicious man approached and attempted lure two middle school-aged girls Tuesday afternoon.

Police said at about 4 p.m., the girls were walking near School and Ellsworth streets when they were approached by a man. The man began to walk with them and asked them personal questions, police said.

Police said at one point the man also offered to take one of the girls to a place where she liked to hang out.

The girls refused to give the man any personal information at which point he stopped walking with them and instead went westbound toward Washington Street, police said.

The man is described as a white male, 5 ft. 10 in. to 6 feet tall with a thin build and brown hair. Police said he was wearing a dark t-shirt and jeans.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Naperville police.