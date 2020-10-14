Naperville's DuPage Children's Museum pivots to virtual programming

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- A local museum's "pandemic pivot" is making Chicago Proud.
DuPage Children's Museum is mostly a "hands on" museum, leading to really difficult challenges to reopen
Instead, the virtual learning programs, kicking into high gear from the Naperville location
Andrea Wiles, museum president and CEO joined ABC7 to talk about the programs.
For more information, visit dupagechildrens.org.
