Naperville passes ordinance to fine drivers who flee police

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- The city of Naperville is cracking down on drivers who try to get away from police.

According to the Daily Herald, a $900 fine will be imposed on anyone whose car is involved in fleeing from officers.

The number of fleeing incidents in Naperville doubled to nearly 50 cases in 2020.

Naperville experienced 15-25 fleeing cases from 2016 to 2019 before it nearly doubled in 2020, the Herald reported.

The new ordinance goes into effect in January.