Community & Events

Spreading Hope: Naperville residents put messages of love on looted businesses

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Some residents in Naperville responded to Monday's vandalism with messages of love.

On Monday, a large crowd gathered in Naperville for a peaceful protest. Later in the evening, large crowds were reported near Aurora and Main Street. According to witnesses, outside groups pulled up and damaged multiple businesses in downtown. One witness said a restaurant and a jewelry store had its windows smashed.

During ABC7's 10 p.m. newscast, the crew on the scene reported hearing a group say "let's start looting" before trying to kick open the doors at a Walgreens just off Main Street.

RELATED: Naperville protests: Video shows explosion that injured several police officers

After neighbors worked together to clean up the damage on Tuesday, many took the opportunity to spread some positivity in the community.

People attached paper hearts on the boarded-up windows with messages like, "Black Lives Matter" and "Spread Love."

Some of the signs were torn down earlier this week, only to be replaced.

Instead of just a few signs, the walls are now covered with messages of love and peace.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsnapervilleblack lives matterlovejewelry theftlootingcommunity
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'We want justice:' Family of mother killed during CPD chase demands answers
2.5M new US jobs added in May, defying economists' expectations
Illinois schools can reopen for summer school
Man facing hate crime charge after incident in Jewel-Osco parking lot
Exclusive look inside $140M renovation of old Cook County Hospital
Albany Park fire injures woman, child
Protesters gather as Little Village coal plant demolition resumes
Show More
Kanye West joins student protest demanding CPS cancel contract with CPD
Lightfoot responds to so-called 'vigilantes'
Free donuts! Delicious deals for National Donut Day
More help coming for Chicago businesses
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny with isolated storms Friday
More TOP STORIES News