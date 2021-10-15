Naperville North High School cancels class after threat

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=11129656" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chopper 7HD flies outside Naperville North High School after class was cancelled due to a threat.

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Naperville North High School has cancelled school for the day because of a threat, the school said Friday.The school is conducting a staggered release, with school bus riders being released to school buses.Parent pickup will occur at Door 19 in the athletic/student parking lot. The school said parents can enter the grounds off of Ogden or the north entrance of Mill, follow staff direction to the athletic entrance, then exit campus from the South entrance on Mill near the tennis courts.The school will remain on a soft lockdown until the dismissal is complete.Principal Stephanie Posey sent a message to students saying, "Very regretfully there has been another threat against NNHS today. My heart is broken to alert you to a soft lockdown of the building with no movement to and from the building. The Naperville Police Department is here with us processing the situation and planning for the safety of all staff and students at North. If we must shorten our instructional day today, I will send you the process to follow for picking up students from school, releasing them to their cars, or taking bus transportation home. At this time all students and staff are safe. To assist us with the process, please wait to come to campus as no one will be allowed to enter the building or grounds at this time. I will stay in contact with you as the morning progresses."Authorities did not provide further details on the nature of the threat.