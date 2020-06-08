Naperville protest blocks traffic, pauses to kneel for George Floyd Monday

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- A group of protesters in Naperville blocked some streets and took a knee to honor George Floyd Monday.The protesters marched through downtown demanding change and justice for Floyd. Police officers followed them as they blocked traffic on some streets and stopped in front of the Naperville Police Department.There, they kneeled for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, the amount of time investigators say former police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on Floyd's neck, causing his death.Street closures were in place to accommodate the protest, which was peaceful. Some traffic issues were reported due to the closures, but traffic was reopening as of 5 p.m.Naperville has seen many protests in the last week, among the most active in the suburbs. Businesses were damaged as part of the unrest last weekend at the end of a very peaceful protest.No issues or damage have been reported Monday, but police will be out to continue to monitor the downtown area through the evening.