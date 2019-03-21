Crime & Safety

Sailor originally from Naperville charged with sexual exploitation of minor

A sailor is at Naval Station Great Lakes is accused of convincing a 13-year-old girl to send him sexually explicit photos.

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A sailor stationed at Naval Station Great Lakes is accused of convincing a 13-year-old girl he met online to send him sexually explicit photos.

Ethan Knez, 21, is an active duty member of the U.S. Navy, originally from Naperville.

He was arrested at the base on Tuesday and charged with sexual exploitation of a minor.

Court documents unsealed Wednesday also allege Knez admitted to committing similar crimes with at least 15 underage victims.

He's due in court Friday at the Dirksen federal building in Chicago.
