Man fatally shot in suburban Naperville apartment building; person charged after police standoff

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- A standoff with police Friday afternoon ended with a man being man taken into custody, after a man was fatally shot Friday morning inside an apartment complex in suburban Naperville.

DuPage County State's Attorney Robert B. Berlin and Naperville Chief of Police Jason Arres announced Saturday that bond has been set for a Naperville man charged with the shooting death of 41-year-old Jeffery Churchill. Xavier Caffey, 30, of the 900 block of Fairway Drive, appeared in Bond Court this morning where Judge Leah Bendik set bond at $1 million. Caffey has been charged with two counts of first degree murder.

On Feb. 4 at approximately 8:30 a.m., the Naperville Police Department responded to a call of shots fired at an apartment building located at 960 Fairway Drive. Upon their arrival, officers found Churchill lying on the ground suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the head. Officers rendered aid and the Naperville Fire Department transported Churchill to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead at approximately 9:19 a.m.

When processing the scene, officers found one 9 mm shell casing and one unspent 9 mm ammunition round. Churchill, who was employed as a maintenance worker at the apartment complex, and another individual were inside a garage at the apartment complex when Caffey walked into the garage. He allegedly pointed a handgun at the other individual, then pointed the handgun at Churchill and shot him twice in the head, police said. Caffey then allegedly left the garage and returned to his residence. Following an hours-long standoff with the Naperville Police Department Crisis Negotiation Team, Caffey surrendered to authorities later that afternoon without further incident.

"The allegations that Mr. Caffey, who was completely unprovoked, approached an innocent, unsuspecting man, put a gun to his head and pulled the trigger twice, killing him execution style, are very disturbing," Berlin said. "I offer my sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Churchill as they attempt to come to terms with this senseless tragedy."

Caffey's next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 28 for arraignment in front of Judge John Kinsella. If found guilty, Caffey faces a penalty of 45 years to life in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
