NASCAR CEO taking indefinite leave of absence after DWI arrest

AARON KATERSKY
NASCAR CEO Brian France said today he's taking a leave of absence after he was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of DWI.

"I apologize to our fans, our industry and my family for the impact of my actions last night. Effective immediately, I will be taking an indefinite leave of absence from my position to focus on my personal affairs," France said in a statement obtained by ABC News.

France, who was arrested in the Hamptons, also was found to be in possession of oxycodone, police said. He was driving a 2017 Lexus on Main Street in Sag Harbor around 7:30 p.m. when he ran a stop sign. Police said they suspected he was drunk after pulling him over.

France was arrested and held overnight in jail on charges of aggravated driving while intoxicated and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

France, CEO of NASCAR since 2003, was arraigned this morning and released on his own recognizance.

NASCAR said in a statement: "We are aware of an incident that occurred last night and are in the process of gathering information. We take this as a serious matter and will issue a statement after we have all of the facts."
