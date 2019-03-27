Crime & Safety

Natalie Portman's alleged stalker arrested outside her LA home

EMBED <>More Videos

An alleged stalker of Natalie Portman was taken into custody outside the actress' home Tuesday evening.

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES -- An alleged stalker of Natalie Portman was taken into custody outside the actress' Los Angeles home Tuesday afternoon.

Police received a call around 3:25 p.m. and arrested a suspect.

The suspect, 23-year-old James Edward Pearce, is facing charges of violating a restraining order to stay away from her.

In March, a judge granted Portman a permanent restraining order against an alleged stalker.

In that case, detectives say a man traveled from Colorado to try and meet Portman, claiming he had conversed with her several times telepathically.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetylos angeles countycelebritystalking
TOP STORIES
Questions remain after charges dropped against Jussie Smollett
2 dead in West Side crash
Mayor Emanuel on Jussie Smollett charges being dropped: 'This is a whitewash of justice'
Boy, 15, fatally shot in Fuller Park
More than 32 pounds of THC-infused candy seized in Evanston
Boy with cancer needs mixed-race bone marrow match
Couple says ghost caught on nanny cam scratched daughter
Show More
Timeline of key moments after alleged attack on Jussie Smollett in Chicago
15-year-old girl's body found in industrial area
Woman leads police on chase says she was 'late for work'
Powerball: Tonight's lottery jackpot at $750 million
Teen video game athlete making major dough playing Fortnite
More TOP STORIES News