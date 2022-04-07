Business

'Imagination Way' at the NAMA Show 2022

By Tony Smith
Imagination Way exhibit now at McCormick Place

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The National Automatic Merchandising Association (NAMA) has created an "Imagination Way" exhibit at McCormick Place in Chicago.

The NAMA Show is the largest event for the convenience services industry. Imagination Way is the newest part of The NAMA Show 2022. From self-service kiosks to micro markets , the exhibit showcases all the emerging technologies and service solutions to meet consumer needs. The exhibit was hosted from April 6 - 8, 2022.
