NBA to allow players to wear social justice message on jerseys in place of last names

The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association announced they will allow players to replace the last names on the back of their jerseys with statements on social justice.

The players union president and former Rockets guard Chris Paul said the union, the league and Nike are working to make this happen.

Paul said players in Orlando plan to make good use of the attention they anticipate getting when they return to play.

The NBA season is set to restart July 30.

