National Black Nurses Association holds free community fair in Kenwood

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The 50th Annual NBNA Institute and Conference will hold a free health fair for the community as part of its event.

NBNA represents over 100,000 nurses of color, nursing students of color, and fights to reduce health disparities and expecting over 1,000 nurses and nursing students to attend the conference.

The theme for this year's conference is "Bridging the Gap of Social Injustice and Health Disparities through Excellence in Nursing, Practice, Education and Research."

The Community Health Fair at the Premier Urgent Care and Occupational Health Center at 1301 East 47th Street begins on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
