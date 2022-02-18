Food & Drink

Celebrating under-represented winemakers on National Drink Wine Day

By Michelle Corless
EMBED <>More Videos

Celebrating under-represented winemakers on National Drink Wine Day

Friday, February 18 is National Drink Wine Day!

To celebrate, Torrence O'Haire, Beverage Director for Gage Hospitality Group, shared some wines from under-represented winemakers.

House of Brown is a label from Brown Estate, the first Black-owned winery in Napa Valley. It's produced by women of color.

Liquid Geography's Rosé of Mencia is a nonprofit wine. Proceeds support various causes, including Restaurant Workers Community Foundation and World Central Kitchen.

And Stoplman Vineyards is passionate about supporting workers. Proceeds from sales of "La Cuadrilla" support vineyard workers and their families.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkwine
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Snowstorm blankets area; Vehicles stranded on I-65 for hours
Appellate court dismisses Pritzker school mask mandate appeal
100-car pile-up near El Paso, Illinois shuts down I-39
School Closings: Chicago Area Complete List
Ex-cop who killed Daunte Wright to learn sentence
Boater lost in California channel rescued after seal encounter
Cargo ship packed with luxury cars is on fire, adrift in ocean
Show More
9 Republicans ousted from Illinois House for not wearing masks
FDA warns about certain baby formulas
New lawyer challenges R. Kelly's racketeering conviction
Gift cards for guns: What CPD gets from firearm turn-ins
Close call! Boy using phone falls down storage hole, saved by boxes
More TOP STORIES News