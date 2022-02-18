Celebrating under-represented winemakers on National Drink Wine Day

Friday, February 18 is National Drink Wine Day!To celebrate, Torrence O'Haire, Beverage Director for Gage Hospitality Group, shared some wines from under-represented winemakers.House of Brown is a label from Brown Estate, the first Black-owned winery in Napa Valley. It's produced by women of color.Liquid Geography's Rosé of Mencia is a nonprofit wine. Proceeds support various causes, including Restaurant Workers Community Foundation and World Central Kitchen.And Stoplman Vineyards is passionate about supporting workers. Proceeds from sales of "La Cuadrilla" support vineyard workers and their families.