A Nat Geo Earth Day Adventure | Branching Out

To celebrate Earth Day with National Geographic, ABC News Chief Meteorologist, Ginger Zee and her husband Ben Aaron take their family on a high energy, eco-friendly road trip. From treetops to forests and oceans to farms, they connect with National Geographic Explorers to learn about solutions to help protect our planet and create a greener future.The series, produced by ABC Localish, captures the science and exploration of a family going out on a limb to explore and restore our ever-changing world.