Education

National Geographic Kids launches Planet Possible Family Challenge

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

National Geographic Kids launches Planet Possible Family Challenge

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As the kids get out of school and the summer plan is taking shape, why not challenge the family to get outside and learn?

National Geographic helping you along the way.

Allyson Shaw, editor and digital producer for National Geographic Kids, joined ABC7 to talk about the "Planet Possible Family Challenge."

Shaw explained how it is an effort to make outdoor time a little bit educational with three steps:

-MAKE IT! A step-by-step DIY for a tool or craft that will help kids explore the microhabitat

-TRY IT! Prompts or activities to encourage kids to explore and learn about biodiversity, using the Make It! craft

-SAVE IT! Kid-friendly tips on protecting the microhabitat

For more information, visit https://kids.nationalgeographic.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationenvironment
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown video of protests
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Barrington native Michelle Wu elected Boston mayor
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News