National Guard to hold virtual hiring campaign

CHICAGO -- The U.S. Army is seeing a drop in recruitment despite high unemployment, so the National Guard is launching a virtual hiring campaign Tuesday.
A COVID-19 testing site in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood is one place where soldiers have been busy lately.
Major General Michael Zerbonia, Commander of the Illinois Army National Guard, said many other kinds of jobs need to be filled.
"You could be an infantryman here, you can be a field artilleryman," Zerbonia said. "You can be a medic, a mechanic, a musician, a cyber warrior - many different things in Illinois."
The National Guard hopes to recruit 10,000 soldiers across the country from Jun 30 through July 2.
You can visit www.nationalguard.com for more information.
