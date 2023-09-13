Attention: Chicago culinary young chefs it's 'National Kids Take Over The Kitchen Day'

It's a day where adults are encouraged to bring the youngest cooks into the kitchen.

Wednesday, September 13 is National Kids Take Over the Kitchen.

It's a day where adults are encouraged to bring the youngest cooks into the kitchen. Gabe and Sidney, both students with Little Kitchen Academy in Lincoln Park stopped by the ABC 7 studios, along with Natallie Purtell, with Little Kitchen Academy.

The trio came on ABC 7 Eyewitness news to talk, how to get young chef's passion for all things culinary, tips for cooking with kids in the kitchen. To learn more about National Kids Take Over the Kitchen Day, click here.