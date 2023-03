It's a performing arts festival celebrating the accomplishments of Mexican women.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The National Museum of Mexican Art is hosting its annual Sor Juana Festival.

The festival is named after writer Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz.

The first performance is Saturday, March 4. Sylvia Guerrero will deliver a talk on "The Legacy of Gwen Araujo."

Events run through mid-May.

You can find the schedule here.