Chicago Mexican art museum takes annual Day of the Dead exhibit online

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6442222" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "Day of the Dead is not a celebration of death, right?

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The National Museum of Mexican Art has hosted a Day of the Dead exhibition for more than 30 years, and this year is no different. The exhibit has simply moved online.Cesareo Moreno, chief curator for the National Museum of Mexican Art, joined ABC 7 Chicago Sunday to talk about the museum's exhibit, "Solo un poco aqui: Day of the Dead 2020."Day of the Dead is one of Mexico's most celebrated traditions. It's about life as much as death.Due to the pandemic, the museum is closed through year-end, but the exhibition is still happening, virtually.COVID-19 has hit the Latinx community hard in Chicago. This year's exhibit honors those who have died from the virus.It began Friday and can be viewed for free atuntil Dec. 13. Virtual public tours are available in English and Spanish.