IHOP is giving away free short stacks for National Pancake Day

If paczkis aren't your thing but you're still craving something sweet ahead of Lent, Tuesday is also National Pancake Day, and IHOP is celebrating by giving away free short stacks.The free short stacks are available at most of their restaurants and are limited to one free stack per dine-in customer.The deal is not available for carry-out orders.You can also get an "all-you-can-eat" pancake deal with a breakfast combo at some locations, just ahead of Lent. Those who dine-in will be entered to win several prizes, including a grand prize of pancakes for life.Visitfor more information.