Food & Drink

IHOP is giving away free short stacks for National Pancake Day

If paczkis aren't your thing but you're still craving something sweet ahead of Lent, Tuesday is also National Pancake Day, and IHOP is celebrating by giving away free short stacks.

The free short stacks are available at most of their restaurants and are limited to one free stack per dine-in customer.

The deal is not available for carry-out orders.

You can also get an "all-you-can-eat" pancake deal with a breakfast combo at some locations, just ahead of Lent. Those who dine-in will be entered to win several prizes, including a grand prize of pancakes for life.

Visit ihop.com/en/national-pancake-day for more information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfree foodu.s. & worlddealsbreakfast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News