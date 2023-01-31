National Plan A Vacation Day: What to do on Mackinac Island

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This cold weather may have you thinking it's time to get away.

Tuesday just happens to be National Plan A Vacation Day.

According to the U.S. Travel Association, planning a trip boosts morale, reduces stress and prevents burnout. And getting away, doesn't have to include a plane ride, to see blue water beaches.

Mackinaw Island on Lake Michigan in Northern Michigan is about a six-hour drive from Chicago.

It was named the best island in the United States last year, according to Travel and Leisure Magazine.

Steph Castelein from the Mackinac Island Tourism Bureau joined ABC7 to talk about Mackinac Island, including how people get around with no cars as well as lodging options, including The Grand Hotel.

For more information, visit www.mackinacisland.org.