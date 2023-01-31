WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
TRAVEL

National Plan A Vacation Day: What to do on Mackinac Island

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, January 31, 2023 6:05PM
National Plan A Vacation Day: What to do on Mackinac Island
EMBED <>More Videos

On National Plan A Vacation Day, Steph Castelein from the Mackinac Island Tourism Bureau.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This cold weather may have you thinking it's time to get away.

Tuesday just happens to be National Plan A Vacation Day.

According to the U.S. Travel Association, planning a trip boosts morale, reduces stress and prevents burnout. And getting away, doesn't have to include a plane ride, to see blue water beaches.

Mackinaw Island on Lake Michigan in Northern Michigan is about a six-hour drive from Chicago.

It was named the best island in the United States last year, according to Travel and Leisure Magazine.

Steph Castelein from the Mackinac Island Tourism Bureau joined ABC7 to talk about Mackinac Island, including how people get around with no cars as well as lodging options, including The Grand Hotel.

For more information, visit www.mackinacisland.org.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW