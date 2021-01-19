CHICAGO (WLS) -- Tuesday is National Popcorn Day and Garrett Popcorn Shops has a buy-one-get-one deal.
Buy a "petite tin" of any of Garrett's signature recipes (Garrett Mix, CheeseCorn, CaramelCrisp, Buttery, Plain) Tuesday and you'll get a second tin for free.
Also, the first 50 people at each shop, will get a free snack pack of Garrett Mix.
In Chicago, open are located at: 625 North Michigan Ave., 4 East Madison St., 27 West Jackson Blvd., 737 East 87th St. in the Chatham neighborhood; O'Hare International Airport Terminals 1 & 3; and in Schaumburg, at Woodfield Mall's Grand Court.
Online orders at www.garrettpopcorn.com can save 20% at checkout.
National Popcorn Day: Garrett Popcorn offering BOGO deal
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
ESPN: Mets GM fired after acknowledging sending explicit images to female reporter while working for Cubs
More TOP STORIES News